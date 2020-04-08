St. Paul closing playgrounds, sports courts amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

In the wake of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's stay-at-home order extension, the City of St. Paul is closing all of its playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks.

City leaders made the decision due to public safety concerns and recent seasonal increase of the facilities.

“We appreciate the need to recreate and connect with nature during these new and challenging times, but safety remains our top priority. We are making these adjustments to serve park users while limiting their risk and also that of others,” said Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hahm in a press release. “We ask that everyone be respectful of one another, maintain 6 feet of space from anyone not in their household, and refrain from making judgments or assumptions about other park users.”

Crews will remove the basketball hoops and lock the tennis courts. Signage will be posted at the playgrounds in the coming days. No pickup games, contact sports, or organized teams are allowed.

Parks, trails, open spaces, dog parks, and athletic fields will still be open, with restrictions, including 6 foot social distancing.

For a full list of closures and park restrictions, click here.

