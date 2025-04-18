Leader of St. Paul church says it's condemned after steeple hit by lightning

The Brief A historic church in St. Paul is condemned ahead of Easter weekend. Fire officials believe a lightning strike made the steeple catch on fire. The church’s leader is being assisted by the American Red Cross and hopes insurance money pays for the damage.



A historic St. Paul church is condemned ahead of Easter weekend after it caught on fire due to what is believed to be a lightning strike. Now the church's leader is working to make sure the church reopens as soon as possible.

What we know:

William Hanson, known in the neighborhood as Reverend William, is putting his faith in God.

"I just knew that everything was going to be okay," said Hanson.

Hanson lives in the multi-use church building and described the moment he first thought something was wrong.

"We went outside and looked. We just heard a pop. We didn't see, nothing wrong," said Hanson.

He just went back inside and then.

"20 minutes later, we went outside again, and the steeple was on fire," said Hanson.

What officials say:

Fire crews had to use two ladder trucks to fight the flames. Fire officials say the damage was mostly limited to the steeple and didn’t extend into the church.

"They actually were inside and covered up the few clothing and things that I have in a bed with plastic, and pulled things away from the wall. So there's minimal water damage in there," said Hanson.

The Trinity Evangelical Norwegian Lutheran Church, now known as Church Incorporated, is now condemned and considered unstable.

Easter Sunday will continue at Church Incorporated

Praying on Easter:

The sidewalks and streets on Farrington and Sherburne Avenue are blocked off. But Hanson says this is not going to stop him from celebrating Easter Sunday at the church.

"I trust Jesus. What are the children going to think if I'm not here? I mean, right," said Handson.

His plan is to sit outside and pray with whoever shows up. In the meantime, he has to pick up the pieces and figure out what’s next.

"Red Cross gave me $600 that should pay for the weekend hotel room itself," said Hanson.

Background

The backstory:

Hanson tells FOX 9, he's been working to get the roof fixed from damage that happened three years ago. He says his claim was approved by insurance on Thursday. But just two hours after he found out, lightning struck the steeple further damaging the roof. He is hoping the money from insurance can cover the repairs so he can pray inside the church again soon.