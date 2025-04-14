St. Paul chef shooting nets guilty murder verdict for St. Louis Park man

The Brief John Lee Edmondson, 55, of St. Louis Park, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm. The verdict stems from a February 2023 shooting during which Larry Jiles Jr. was killed. Following his death, family and friends of Jiles told FOX 9 that the 34-year-old was a talented chef who blessed the plates of many in the Twin Cities.



A man from St. Louis Park has been found guilty of second-degree murder and illegally possessing a gun after a February 2023 shooting that killed a budding Twin Cities chef.

Family and friends of Larry Jiles Jr. told FOX 9 that the 34-year-old was a talented chef who blessed the plates of many in the Twin Cities, changing lives with his bright soul.

Authorities believe that Jiles was catering a memorial service at a St. Paul senior living community when a fight broke out, and he was caught in the middle and shot dead.

Police say that on February 25, 2023, as people were gathering to leave, a witness said they overheard an argument in the north parking lot, possibly about working with the police and snitching.

At that point, the witness told police they saw John Lee Edmondson, 55, of St. Louis Park pulled out a gun and shot Jiles in the head and neck three times "point blank."

On April 14, a jury in Ramsey County returned a guilty verdict for Edmondson, while finding him not guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.