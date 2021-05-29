St. Paul Chamber Orchestra cancels show in Minneapolis due to safety concerns

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra cancelled a show scheduled for Thursday in Minneapolis due to safety concerns at the theater.

In a statement on Saturday, the orchestra said its June 3 performance at the Plaza @ the Capri would not take place this week due to a shooting near the theater.

The orchestra says it appears no one was hurt during the shooting but the Plymouth Christian Youth Center building near the Capri on Oliver Avenue North had been hit by bullets along with vehicles parked nearby.

The shooting along with the uptick in violence in Minneapolis led the theater to make the decision to cancel the show.

"Both of our organizations are concerned about the intense escalation of gun violence in our treasured Northside community," wrote Director of the Capri James Scott in a message. "We’ve never before had to cancel an event at the Capri out of concern for the safety of our audience, artists and employees, and we are deeply saddened to do so now."

The Capri is working with the orchestra to reschedule the outdoor performance for a later date and three other scheduled performances will go on as planned.