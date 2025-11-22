St. Paul cave rescue: Man injured after falling 25 feet

The Brief St. Paul firefighters carried out a rescue operation after two young men entered a restricted cave area at Crosby Farm Regional Park. One was injured after falling about 25 feet, and the St. Paul Fire Department rescued them both. The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive with minor injuries.



Authorities are reminding the public that sealed caves are restricted for safety reasons, and unauthorized entry presents significant risks to community members and first responders.

Photos shared by the St. Paul Fire Department show a technical rescue at a cave rescue at Crosby Farm Park. (Supplied)

Big picture view:

The Saint Paul Fire Department carried out a technical rescue operation around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, after two young men entered a cave system through a breach in a concrete barrier.

One of them was injured after falling about 25 feet, while the other stayed with him and called 911.

Firefighters say they then used ground ladders to locate the men and established voice contact.

Rescuers entered the cave through the breach and used a high-angle rope system to reach the cave floor.

They then began a medical assessment and secured the injured man for extrication.

The injured man was then taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

Fire crews worked to enlarge the breach in the concrete block wall using sledgehammers and grinders.

This allowed for the safe removal of the injured man.

A final search confirmed no one else was in the cave system before crews cleared the scene.