St. Paul apartment fire appears intentionally set, 1 in custody

One person is in custody following an apartment fire in St. Paul Tuesday night that appears to be intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building on the 1600 block of Marion Street around 6:30 p.m., according to the St. Paul Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Authorities suspect an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Marion Street was intentionally set. (St. Paul Fire Department / FOX 9)

Nineteen residents were displaced in the fire and the building was condemned.

The fire department said the fire is suspect to have been intentionally set. One suspect is in custody.

The fire remains under investigation.