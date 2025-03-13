St. Patrick’s Day: Metro Transit offering free, sober rides

article

The Brief If you're going out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, you're urged to find a sober ride home. Molson Coors is partnering with Metro Transit to provide free fares starting at 6 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. The free rides include bus and light rail services.



Are you going out for St. Patrick’s Day? Miller Lite’s Free Rides program is offering a safe way home through Metro Transit.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest days for drinking every year. You’re urged to find a sober ride home if you partake.

The program

Why you should care:

Molson Coors is partnering with Metro Transit to offer the program. Throughout the Twin Cities, Metro Transit fares are free from 6 p.m. on March 17 until the end of service on all routes. That includes all buses and light rail, with extended service downtown.

Metro Transit is also partnering with the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority to provide free service to the southern Twin Cities metro.

Miller Lite’s Free Rides Program

What we know:

The program started in 1988 and has been in service for nearly four decades. They’ve offered around 9 million free rides since.

Last year, Molson Coors partnered with local transit in 10 cities to provide free rides on four different days. They provided more than 25,000 rides in the Twin Cities alone.

Where can I go? For all the details on available routes, head to Metro Transit's web site.