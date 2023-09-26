St. Louis Park cyberstalker sentenced to prison for threats, harassment

A St. Louis Park man has been sentenced to 3.8 years in prison for cyberstalking, threatening his victims, and posing as a federal agent.

Julyen Alonzo Martin, 30, cyberstalked and threatened to kill, injure, and harass victims through September 2020 and December 2021, according to court documents.

In violation of orders of protection issued against him, Martin sent numerous threats and unwanted messages via text message and social media directed at victims and their families, according to his guilty plea.

During one series of threats, Martin said, "I will [expletive] up your life as long as I live. Someone better come kill me right now. Before I kill somebody. You know what I wanna do."

As a part of his cyberstalking scheme, Martin created fake social media accounts posing as one of the victims, then posted harmful allegations about both victims.

According to court documents, Martin also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), falsely alleging that one victim was using their work computer to view child pornography. Martin emailed and called the victim’s employer several times claiming the victim was a pedophile being investigated for child endangerment. He also posed as a federal agent and claimed to be an FBI Special Agent intending to search the victim’s place of work for evidence.

Martin was sentenced on Sept. 22, 2023, in U.S. District Court for two counts of cyberstalking.

Judge Susan Richard Nelson described the case as "one of the most vicious and cruel cyberstalking cases" she’s ever encountered, acknowledging his actions were "capable of destroying the lives" of his victims.