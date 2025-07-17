St. Louis County overdose death results in 4-year prison sentence

The Brief A woman in St. Louis County was sentenced to 48 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter related to an overdose death. Hibbing police found the victim dead inside a home on July 30, 2023. Investigators determined the victim died from the effects of fentanyl and ethanol after purchasing the drugs earlier in the day.



A woman was sentenced to four years in prison for a 2023 overdose death in St. Louis County.

Ashley Rose Cook, 21, was convicted of second-degree murder for the overdose death of Isaiah Lamar Deegan.

St. Louis County overdose death sentencing

The backstory:

Hibbing police say they responded to a reported overdose at a home in Hibbing on July 30, 2023.

Officers then found Isaiah Lamar Deegan dead near used drug paraphernalia. His death was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators say they determined Cook sold the drugs to Deegan when they met at a Gilbert gas station earlier that day.

What they're saying:

St. Louis County Attorney shared the following statement on the sentencing:

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Isaiah Deegan. His tragic death is a painful reminder of the ongoing drug crisis affecting St. Louis County. This sentence sends a clear message that the County Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners remain firmly committed to apprehending, prosecuting, and convicting those involved in the illegal drug trade. We will continue to use every tool available to combat this epidemic and prevent future overdose deaths."