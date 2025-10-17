St. Louis County commissioner addresses NDA controversy over proposed data center

The Brief St. Louis County residents are raising concerns over elected officials signing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). This led to a confrontation between a local Duluth reporter and a county commissioner who told him, "I don't give a s*** what you think." The NDAs are related to a proposed data center project in Hermantown.



Some St. Louis County commissioners are facing criticism from constituents over the signing of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with a potential developer that might construct a data center in Hermantown.

St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Chair Annie Harala

County Commissioner Ashley Grimm spoke out against elected officials signing NDAs, saying they reduce transparency with the public.

St. Louis County NDA controversy

Big picture view:

The company that is proposing the data center project is still unnamed.

There is no law against NDAs and public records show they have been used in past projects to protect a company's trade secrets.

The three commissioners who signed the NDAs related to the data center include Keith Musolf, Keith Nelson and St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Chair Annie Harala.

Harala emphasized that no decisions have been made and the NDAs adhere to Minnesota open meeting laws.

Board meeting confrontation:

Commissioner Grimm made a motion to open a discussion on NDAs during a commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, but it did not receive a second, so the motion was not carried.

This left attendees without the opportunity to speak on the topic, leading to a local reporter to record a confrontational discussion with Commissioner Jugovich and Commissioner Nelson.

When pressed on why neither one of them seconded Grimm's motion, Nelson said, "I don't give a s*** what you think."

Commissioner Harala addressed the incident during her interview on All Day, saying that she doesn't condone the language that was used and that people "need an opportunity to be heard."

What's next:

Another public discussion opportunity will take place during a board meeting on Nov. 4, where county staff will be available to explain how St. Louis County has used NDAs in the past.

The floor will then be open to discussion from the public to hear feedback on the issue.

Commissioner Harala called the upcoming meeting "an education opportunity."

St. Louis County Board of Commissioners chair statement

What they're saying:

Following the Tuesday meeting on Oct. 14, Commissioner Harala released the following statement on her social media:

"Had I been able to attend today’s meeting, I would have read the following during the NDA discussion:

"I received a note from someone flagging that part of my statement yesterday needed more clarity. I am grateful for their perspective and can see how it was confusing - so here is a little more information:

"I should have been clearer - what I should have said - is that, when companies look at our region for a potential project, they do a lot of research with stakeholders around the potential partnership opportunities and to understand how business works in an area. NDA’s are included in these processes once in a while due to the nature of the clients searching for a space.

"Once a research phase is culminated, and if they decide to pursue a project, the organization builds a plan to pursue the public approval process for a project.

"Then, the company pursues approvals with the appropriate zoning authority in charge of approvals. This is the "plan in place" that I mentioned in my statement. This approval process is the plan for ensuring a public process is followed for legal public approvals.

"At this point, the municipality is in the public process phase and, should they look for partnership or support from the county, that would come forward for a full public process through the SLC board.

"I hope this explanation helps to clarify the process for becoming public. At this time, I don’t see anything on our agenda as a county, but all of those things would be posted publicly, as all policies and board investments will be. All of the zoning/project approvals tie with the local municipality first.

"I recognize that my words have meaning and appreciate the time folks have taken to interact with me, in good faith, to understand this process."