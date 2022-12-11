St. Cloud high school hockey player killed in SUV crash after game

A St. Cloud teen and youth hockey star was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash.

The St. Cloud Sheriff's Office reports 17-year-old Charlie Boike died after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud. Crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the crash on 23rd Avenue south of Majestic Drive.

Investigators say Boike appears to have been headed southbound on 23rd Avenue in a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer when the SUV went off the road and crashed into the ditch before rolling over. Deputies say roads were slippery that night due to the weather. Boike was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

First responders tried to revive Boike but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Boike is listed as a player on the St. Cloud High School boys hockey team. FOX 9 is told Boike was on his way home from the team's game versus Rogers when the crash occurred.

In a Facebook post, the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our hockey players this past evening. Our hearts and prayers are with the Boike family and friends as we are heartbroken over the loss of our hockey teammate, Charlie. Our hockey community is one that truly comes together in times like this and we ask you all to lift this family up as they grieve the loss of their son, brother, and friend. To honor his life, we ask all families to place a stick outside your doors tonight so he can play hockey with the angels. Skate free Charlie."

A GoFundMe to support Boike's family has raised more than $18,000 as of Sunday night.