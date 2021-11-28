St. Cloud woman facing murder charge in death of her 3-month-old infant

A St. Cloud mother has been arrested after her three-month-old baby was found dead on Sunday.

In a release issued Sunday night, police say the 26-year-old mother will be charged with murder for the baby's death. According to police, they responded around 6:30 a.m. to a home on the 2900 block of Maine Prairie Road for a welfare check on the mother and her child.

At the scene, police found the baby dead and determined the mother was responsible for the death. However, officers did not disclose the circumstances that led to the baby's killing.

The mother is now being held in the Stearns County Jail on second-degree murder.

Officers say the investigation into the death is ongoing and no further information on the killing will be released at this time.