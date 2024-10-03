St. Cloud PD: Missing teen girl found, man takes own life during investigation

The Brief Authorities conducted an investigation at a home in St. Cloud on Oct. 2 into the whereabouts of a missing juvenile from Morrison County. At the time of the investigation, the juvenile was considered endangered by police. Throughout their investigation, an adult man who lived at the residence went into a bedroom and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



An investigation into a missing teenager in St. Cloud turned into a SWAT standoff that ended with a man apparently taking his own life.

What we know

On Oct. 2, around 3:30 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota BCA conducted a follow-up investigation into a 14-year-old runaway from Morrison County potentially at a home on the 1700 block of Casselberry Road in St. Cloud. The girl was located at the home throughout the course of their investigation, the St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) says.

While authorities were investigating the circumstances, they spoke with a man who lived at the home. He later went into a back bedroom when a gunshot was heard.

Several agencies, including the SCPD SWAT, assisted in a tactical response to determine if the man had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a press release, no officers fired their weapons during the incident, and all were wearing body cameras at the time it occurred.

The teen currently remains with Morrison County officials.

The situation remains an active investigation.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who lived at the residence.