St. Cloud police officer shoots man who was armed with a knife

article

The Brief The St. Cloud Police Department said one of its officers shot a man in the arm on Friday afternoon. Authorities say officers were responding to a domestic dispute when the suspect struck an officer in the arm with a knife. Both the officer and the suspect are recovering from their injuries.



A St. Cloud police officer shot a man in the arm after that man struck the officer with a knife, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

St. Cloud officer shoots armed suspect

Big picture view:

The St. Cloud Police Department said its officers were responding to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of 8th Avenue North around 3:43 p.m. on Friday after a woman reported being threatened by a man from a past relationship.

The woman reported the man "lunged at her with his fists as if he was going to strike her," according to St. Cloud police.

Police say the man sat in a parked vehicle in the roadway after they arrived. When officers told the man to exit the vehicle because he was under arrest, the man initially refused, but then stepped out with a knife.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the man then "lunged at an officer with the knife, striking the officer in the arm." That officer then fired one shot, striking the suspect in the arm. Another officer fired a taser before the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The officer suffered minor injuries after being struck with the knife, which was recovered from the scene.

What's next:

Authorities say the Minnesota BCA will investigate the use-of-force incident while the Stearns County Sheriff's Office will investigate charges from the initial domestic call and charges stemming from the assault against the officer.