St. Cloud police officer injured in early morning New Year's pursuit

A pursuit in the first hours of the New Year left an officer injured in St. Cloud, Minnesota, police say.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, an Illinois man with a felony warrant for his arrest was arrested after the chase that started at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say they tried to stop his vehicle on the 800 block of University Drive South after it was possibly involved in an earlier drug transaction.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it refused to pull over. Officers chased the car and eventually attempted a PIT maneuver which stopped the vehicle. The 23-year-old, identified as Tremon Javone Henley, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was taken into custody.

Henley was not injured in the pursuit, but an officer received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. Three squad cars and the suspect vehicle were all damaged in the pursuit.