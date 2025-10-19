Expand / Collapse search

St. Cloud man dies in head-on crash near Foley

Published  October 19, 2025 3:31pm CDT
The Brief

    • A man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 23 on Saturday night.
    • The crash also injured a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.
    • No alcohol is suspected of being involved.

GILMANTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A head-on crash between two pick-up trucks left a man dead and two others hospitalized.

Fatal head-on crash 

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened on Highway 23 near Mile Marker 220 in Gilmanton Township near Foley in Benton County just after 8 p.m. 

A Chevy Silverado, driven by Edward Leroy Hindermann, 64, of St. Cloud, was northbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with a southbound Dodge RAM 1500.

Hindermann died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the MSP report.

The driver of the Dodge RAM, a 17-year-old girl from Foreston, was taken to St. Cloud hospital for her injuries and is expected to survive. 

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Park was a passenger in the Dodge RAM and was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

No alcohol is suspected of being involved.

The Source: This story uses information from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. 

