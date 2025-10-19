St. Cloud man dies in head-on crash near Foley

The Brief A man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 23 on Saturday night. The crash also injured a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman. No alcohol is suspected of being involved.



A head-on crash between two pick-up trucks left a man dead and two others hospitalized.

Fatal head-on crash

Big picture view:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened on Highway 23 near Mile Marker 220 in Gilmanton Township near Foley in Benton County just after 8 p.m.

A Chevy Silverado, driven by Edward Leroy Hindermann, 64, of St. Cloud, was northbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with a southbound Dodge RAM 1500.

Hindermann died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the MSP report.

The driver of the Dodge RAM, a 17-year-old girl from Foreston, was taken to St. Cloud hospital for her injuries and is expected to survive.

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Park was a passenger in the Dodge RAM and was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No alcohol is suspected of being involved.