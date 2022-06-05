Squirrel knocks out power for thousands of Prior Lake residents
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An early Sunday morning power outage in Prior Lake, that knocked out electricity for thousands of customers, was caused by a squirrel.
Nearly 4,000 customers were without power for a brief period of time starting at 7 a.m.
In updates posted online, the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative says the outage was caused by a squirrel that "was in contact with the substation equipment."
Power was restored about an hour later.
