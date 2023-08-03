2 shot, 1 fatally in St. Paul late Wednesday: SPPD

article

Two people were shot, one fatally, in St. Paul late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 90 block of Manitoba Avenue West around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found two victims who had been shot. One suffered a graze wound and the other had been shot in the head.

Medics pronounced the victim who had been shot in the head dead at the scene. They transported the other victim to a nearby hospital, his condition is currently unknown.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.