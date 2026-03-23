Southwestern Minnesota crash kills 5, injures 9 during birthday celebration

The Brief Five people died and nine were hurt in a head-on crash Friday in Cottonwood County. The SUV driver did not have a license and the van had no seatbelts installed. Most van passengers were family celebrating a birthday.



New details are emerging about a deadly crash in southwestern Minnesota that left five people dead and several families grieving.

Crash on Highway 71 kills 5, injures 9

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 71 in Germantown Township.

An SUV traveling north and a transit van heading south collided head-on near 240th Street. The driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Martin Hanson of Springfield, did not have a driver’s license, according to the State Patrol.

Four passengers in the van died: 73-year-old Kathleen Johnson, 73-year-old Richard Johnson, and 49-year-old Kelly Hargus, all from Jackson, and 47-year-old Lindsey Rossow of Lakefield. Authorities say there were no seatbelts installed in the van at the time of the crash. The van was being used as a party bus, and most, if not all, of the people inside were related and had gathered to celebrate a family member’s birthday.

Multiple fundraisers have been set up to support the extended family affected by the crash. There has been an outpouring of support as the community rallies around those experiencing this loss.

Community support, updates on injured

Why you should care:

Authorities say the crash highlights ongoing safety concerns about seatbelt use and driver licensing, especially when it comes to transporting groups for celebrations or special events.

Two other van passengers, 54-year-old Eric Rossow of Lakefield and 44-year-old Kassandra Ambrose of Jackson, were critically injured. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Jackson posted an update on Ambrose, saying, "She is conscious, alert, and able to communicate. She and the family are very thankful for your prayers."

The driver of the transit van was also hurt, but is expected to recover. The community has come together with multiple online fundraisers and public messages of support for the families involved.

Support Kassie's Family

Support Kristen Hansen and Family

Support Hargus Family

Support Eric Rossow and Family

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating exactly what led to the crash and have not released further details about the cause.