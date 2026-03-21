5 killed, 8 injured in southwestern Minnesota head-on crash

The Brief Five people have died after a collision in Cottonwood County Friday evening. A passenger van and an SUV collided head-on. Eight others were injured in the crash, including two people with life-threatening injuries.



Five were killed, and eight were injured in a head-on collision in Germantown Township Friday evening.

Fatal crash in Cottonwood County

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 4:45 p.m., a man was driving an SUV northbound on Highway 71 while a man was driving a passenger van southbound on the highway. The two vehicles then collided head-on near 240th Street.

The crash left five people dead and eight injured. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, while six suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Law enforcement identified the following as those who died:

67-year-old Martin Hanson, who was the driver of the SUV

49-year-old Kelly Hargus

73-year-old Kathleen Johnson

73-year-old Richard Johnson

47-year-old Lindsey Rossow

The SUV had no passengers in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the identity of the 42-year-old man who was driving the passenger van, or what the extent of his injuries are.

It is not currently known what caused the crash or what led up to it.