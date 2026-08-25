‘Life of drug trafficking’ leads to 10-year prison sentence for man not legally in U.S.

The Brief Rodolfo Rebollar-Gonzalez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after police caught him holding roughly nine pounds of methamphetamine in his apartment. Court documents outline a "life of drug trafficking," during which he continued selling drugs while awaiting trial, including to an undercover DEA agent. Authorities say he was in the country illegally during the stretch the crimes were committed.



Rodolfo Rebollar-Gonzalez, 29, has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after being caught with large amounts of meth, cocaine and weapons throughout multiple investigations that spanned nearly two years.

Drug trafficking in St. Paul

What we know:

According to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen, Rebollar-Gonzalez pleaded guilty on April 24, and was sentenced on Aug. 25, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Court documents outline a case began on Nov. 21, 2023, when police executed a search warrant at Rebollar-Gonzalez's apartment in St. Paul. During the raid, officers found him holding roughly nine pounds of methamphetamine.

A search of the apartment also turned up roughly two pounds of marijuana, and two magazines loaded with 9-millimeter ammunition. The following day, police seized a 9-millimeter pistol and a loaded magazine from his car.

Following the 2023 arrest, charges outline that Rebollar-Gonzalez continued distributing methamphetamine.

In February and March 2025, he was accused of selling roughly one pound of methamphetamine on two separate occasions — once to a confidential informant, and once to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

Then on March 24, 2025, police arrested Rebollar-Gonzalez again after he was found with roughly one pound of cocaine and a digital scale in his backpack.

Big picture view:

Court documents also note that Rebollar-Gonzalez was not in the country legally when he committed the spree of crimes.

What they're saying:

"This investigation is a clear example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together to identify and dismantle drug trafficking organizations that are bringing deadly drugs into our communities," Dawanna Witt, Hennepin County Sheriff, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office West Metro Drug Task Force and our federal partners at the DEA first identified Rebollar-Gonzalez as part of a drug trafficking investigation in 2023. Less than two years later, our investigators received information that he was again trafficking drugs, leading to another investigation and the seizure of additional cocaine. These investigations take time, but the results are clear: getting dangerous drug traffickers and cartel members off our streets saves lives and makes our communities safer."

"Rodolfo is a repeat offender who squandered an opportunity to turn away from a life of drug trafficking," Dustin Gillespie, DEA Omaha Field Division Special Agent in Charge, said in a press release. "Instead, he opted to double down, moving large quantities of methamphetamine around the Twin Cities. Today's sentencing now forces Rodolfo to be accountable for his crimes and respect the rule of law."