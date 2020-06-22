Some Minnesota small businesses can apply for $60.3 million in $10,000 grants starting Tuesday

article

Small businesses can apply for a new round of $10,000 grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development starting Tuesday.

The Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program was approved by the state legislature and signed by the Governor earlier this month in an effort to support Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that suffered financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, $60.3 million will be made available for grant awards. 50 percent of the awards will be distributed in Greater Minnesota and 50 percent will be distributed in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area.

DEED says the grants will be issued through a computer-generated, randomized selection process, but there are some earmarked dollars for businesses with six or fewer fulltime workers ($18 million), minority owned businesses ($10 million), businesses that are majority-owned and operated by veterans ($2.5 million) businesses that are majority owned and operated by women ($2.5 million) and operators of indoor retail and food markets with an ethnic cultural emphasis ($2.5 million).

The applications can be submitted in the 10 days between Tuesday, June 23 and Thursday, July 2.

Here is the information from DEED’s website about what business owners are eligible to apply:

To qualify, an applicant must:

