Some Minnesota farmers feel pressure of dry spell as drought deepens

The Brief Nearly half of Minnesota is in a severe drought. Some farmers are feeling the heat as the drought deepens.



Much of Minnesota is experiencing a drought. Nearly half of the state is in a severe drought.

As unfavorable conditions deepen across the state, some farmers are feeling the strain of the dry spell.

Dry spell toll

By the numbers:

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, 30% of Minnesota is in moderate drought with 44% in severe drought.

What they're saying:

The impact on crops and animals varies greatly from farm to farm across the state.

Miron Farm in Hugo has been experiencing dry conditions for months.

"It really varies across the state of Minnesota, and we just happen to be in one of those pockets that has been suffering from significant drought," said Fran Miron. "Certainly, there’s a variation among farms and even within farms. The crops that aren’t irrigated are really suffering on those light soils."

His farm, like many across the state, does not have irrigation. Miron says how the drought has impacted the farm varies from dairy to livestock and by crop.

He had to harvest alfalfa later because of the dry weather. However, will be forced to harvest corn earlier because of the dry conditions.

"The kernels are smaller, we are not going to see the yields we would expect and hope to see to break even with the input costs," said Miron.

When it comes to soybeans, Miron says looks can be deceiving.

"The beans are still relatively green. You see areas of drought in the hills and maybe the lighter areas of soil in the fields. They look good from a plant standpoint, but the yield is not going to be there because we just have not had rain during the month of August," said Miron.

Now, he is hoping the change of seasons brings a change of conditions.

"Really need some fall moisture now to help this crop rejuvenate to get through the winter months that are coming up, so that this stand remains a viable stand for next year," said Miron.

Miron says his farm has experienced a combination of excessive heat coupled with the dry conditions. He said he still has many reasons to be grateful because some farms across the state have been hit even harder.

What's next:

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly.