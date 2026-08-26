St. Paul City Council calls for end to Flock cameras — but stops short of a ban

The Brief The St. Paul City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for an end to Flock cameras in the city and Ramsey County. The resolution asks the mayor's office and Ramsey County commissioners to act, but does not ban the cameras outright. Mayor Kaohly Her and St. Paul Police Chief Axel Herny say the two city-owned cameras will be removed in the interim.



The St. Paul City Council wants Flock cameras gone, but it can't make that happen on its own.

Council takes a stand on surveillance

Local perspective:

The St. Paul City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for an end to Flock cameras in the city and Ramsey County. While the move signals a clear stance from the council, it's important to note that a resolution is not a ban — the council can ask other government bodies to act, but it cannot order them to do so.

In this case, the council is asking the mayor's office and Ramsey County commissioners to end the use of Flock cameras. The council also built in an accountability measure, giving the administration 60 days to report back on their progress.

What we know:

"In our resolution, we also asked the administration to come back to us within 60 days to report on their progress. So we built in a reporting and accountability mechanism, and we hope that they'll take that forward," said Rebecca Noecker, St. Paul City Council President.

Following the vote, the council held an hour and a half of public comment. Residents spoke not only about Flock cameras but also about other surveillance technology and how law enforcement uses and stores data.

What they're saying:

Some speakers raised concerns about the potential for surveillance technology to be misused. Sana Wazwaz, president of the American Muslims for Palestine Minnesota Chapter, pushed back on a separate surveillance contract during public comment.

"I am asking you to say no to the Skydio contract because this rests on a fantasy and a premise that the police are a good faith party that will only act in good faith if given surveillance tools that offer an opportunity for political weaponization and overreach," said Wazwaz.

St. Paul resident Eric Hoover also raised concerns about how law enforcement has used surveillance systems in the past.

"We've already seen law enforcement agencies abuse these systems to undermine constitutional rights of American citizens in the form of hundreds of warrantless searches related to protests," said Hoover. "Just a quick reminder for everyone that protesting is not a crime in America."

Saint Paul mayor, police chief respond

The other side:

Mayor Kaohly Her and St. Paul Police Chief Axel Herny released a joint statement saying the two cameras owned by the city will be removed in the interim. "We are committed to protecting our residents' data, being transparent about how this technology is used, and making sure we build trust as we explore modern tools that can help keep our community safe," the statement read.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who has defended the use of Flock cameras, said Friday that the cameras help solve crimes. He believes there should be limits on how long data is retained, but maintains the cameras are still needed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the mayor's office or Ramsey County commissioners will follow through on the council's request within the 60-day window.