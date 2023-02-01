Snowmobiler killed in crash in western Minnesota crash

A snowmobiler is dead after a Wednesday crash in western Minnesota, deputies report.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. for a crash in Lake Andrew Township, on the east side of Lake Florida, about nine miles north of Willmar.

At the crash scene of 2nd Street NE, deputies found a 67-year-old victim on the ground next to a 2023 Ski-Doo.

First responders attempted to revive the victim, but deputies say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified the victim. What caused the crash is unknown, but deputies say only the victim's snowmobile was involved.