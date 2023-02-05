Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash

A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day.

Fatal crash

Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.

At the scene, deputies found family and bystanders performing CPR and trying to help the victim. Deputies and medics took over resuscitation efforts but the victim, a 65-year-old man from Staples, was ultimately pronounced dead.

Deputies say it appears the victim's snowmobile track became dislodged while on a trip with his family, causing the machine to crash and the victim to be thrown from the 2007 Yamaha snowmobile.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities say. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Teen seriously injured

In another crash earlier in the day in Cass County, deputies say a 15-year-old boy from Coon Rapids suffered serious injuries.

According to deputies, the boy was riding on the "Snoflea" Snowmobile Trail in Home Brook Township on the back of a rented snowmobile being driven by a 49-year-old woman.

In this crash, deputies say it appears the operator lost control on a curve and struck a tree. The teen boy was thrown from the snowmobile during the crash.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The woman was also rushed to the hospital in Brainerd for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Deputies say both the operator and the rider were wearing helmets.