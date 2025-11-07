SNAP cuts threaten rural Minnesota's economy

The Brief 45% of Minnesota's SNAP recipients live outside the Twin Cities metro. Delayed SNAP funding is impacting rural grocery stores like Juba's Supervalu in Blue Earth. The economic ripple effect affects employees and small businesses across the community.



Rural Minnesota communities are feeling the pinch as delayed SNAP benefits impact local grocery stores and the broader economy.

Impact on rural grocery stores

What we know:

Juba's Supervalu, the only grocery store in Blue Earth, serves about 1,300 customers weekly but is seeing a decline in sales with the delay in SNAP funding. The store's owner, Tim Juba, expressed concern over the financial hit, saying, "A lot of us, local, small town grocery stores, our sales are declining, our customer count is declining, and this is just kind of a punch in the gut for us."

The backstory:

SNAP benefits are critical for about 10% of Faribault County residents. When these benefits are delayed or reduced, grocery stores like Juba's face decreased sales, which can lead to layoffs, as Juba noted, "We're losing out on sales, which ultimately means we're losing out on profit."

Economic ripple effect in the community

What they're saying:

The economic impact extends beyond just the grocery store. Juba highlighted the broader effect, stating, "The economic impact is huge. It just doesn't rely on the people who are getting denied their SNAP benefits. It is a whole full circle."

Why you should care:

The USDA previously estimated that every dollar spent on SNAP benefits generated $1.54 in local economic activity. Without these funds, rural communities like Blue Earth face economic stagnation, affecting not only grocery stores but also other small businesses and their employees.