SNAP benefits in MN: November payments will delayed and cut 50% or more

The Brief Families who receive SNAP benefits will see at least a 50 percent reduction amid the government shutdown. Households could also face an additional cut based on their net income. On top of that, Minnesota officials say there will be a delay as they navigate new requirements from the USDA for the cuts.



Minnesota officials are warning SNAP benefits in November will be delayed and slashed by at least 50 percent under new guidance from the Trump administration amid the government shutdown.

SNAP benefit cuts in MN

What we know:

In a Tuesday briefing, state leaders said November benefits would be slashed by at least 50 percent – and households will face an additional reduction based on a household's net income.

At the same time, there will be a delay in benefits being issued due to changes the state will have to make to its system due to the income-based reduction.

By the numbers:

SNAP benefits in Minnesota typically start at $298 and increase from there depending on household size. Under the reduction, recipients will receive the following amounts before the income-based reduction.

1 person: $149

2 people: $273

3 people: $392

4 people: $497

5 people: $591

6 people: $710

7 people: $785

8 people: $894

For each additional person, you would add $109.

State asking USDA to reconsider reduction

What they're saying:

Department of Children, Youth, and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown says the state was hoping the USDA would implement a uniform reduction that would be easier for the state to adjust for.

However, because of the income-based reduction, the state will need to recode its eligibility system.

"We're incredibly disappointed about the information that we receive from USDA, given the complexity that this requires," said Brown. "We're working really closely with our county and tribal partners, working with a few national partners, to ensure that USDA and others know about the complexity that this new coding, that these new benefit tables will result in for states. I want to reiterate that a resolution of the shutdown is the cleanest and easiest way for us to issue benefits as quickly as possible."

In the meantime, the state is asking the USDA to reconsider their reduction methods. But, until the state can adjust to the new system or the USDA changes its mind, there will be a delay in the reduced benefits being issued.

The other side:

Adding to the confusion, there is conflicting information coming from the Trump administration on whether benefits will be issued at all. While the USDA says payments will be sent out, President Trump posted on Truth Social saying benefits won't be paid out at all until the government shutdown ends.

Minnesota officials say they haven't received any new guidance from the USDA on President Trump's statements on Tuesday.