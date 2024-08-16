Smith Foundry ceases operations following citations for pollution

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says that Smith Foundry has ceased operations at its Minneapolis facility in the East Phillips neighborhood.

Previous pollution

In November 2023, residents of the neighborhood raised concerns about smoke and fumes from the nearly century-old business.

During an inspection the previous May, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Smith Foundry had violated the Clean Air Act, emitting fine particulates at twice the amount allowed by the EPA since 2018. As part of the agreement, in addition to Smith Foundry ceasing those operations within one year, it will also pay an $80,000 civil penalty.

The company is no longer permitted to operate any manufacturing equipment that requires an air permit, the MPCA says.

The company could still operate its metal finishing processes, which generate significantly fewer amounts of hazardous air pollutants. However, it would need to obtain new permits to operate it.

Next steps

Smith Foundry has not provided MPCA with additional information about its plans for the site.