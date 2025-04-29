Skeletal remains found near St. Cloud ID’d as missing woman from WI: Police

The Brief Shannah Marie Boiteau was reported missing from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in June 2016 after she ran from a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend. On April 26, 2015, a St. Augusta, Minnesota, property owner notified authorities about skeletal remains he found on his property. Three days later, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the remains as Boiteau.



A St. Augusta property owner reported finding skeletal remains on his property over the weekend that were later identified as Shannah Boiteau – who was last seen in 2016.

Shannah Marie Boiteau found

What we know:

On April 26, 2025, authorities were notified of a body being found on a property on the 25000 block of County Rd 74 in St. Augusta, Minnesota, around 12: 20 p.m.

On April 29, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the remains as Boiteau.

Boiteau missing

The backstory:

In June 2016, Boiteau, 23 years old at the time, was reported missing from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

She was last seen in the area of I-94 and County Road 74 at 3:20 a.m. on June 22, 2016, after she ran from a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend.

What's next:

Authorities say the case remains an active investigation.