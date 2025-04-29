Skeletal remains found near St. Cloud ID’d as missing woman from WI: Police
ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Augusta property owner reported finding skeletal remains on his property over the weekend that were later identified as Shannah Boiteau – who was last seen in 2016.
Shannah Marie Boiteau found
What we know:
On April 26, 2025, authorities were notified of a body being found on a property on the 25000 block of County Rd 74 in St. Augusta, Minnesota, around 12: 20 p.m.
On April 29, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the remains as Boiteau.
Boiteau missing
The backstory:
In June 2016, Boiteau, 23 years old at the time, was reported missing from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
She was last seen in the area of I-94 and County Road 74 at 3:20 a.m. on June 22, 2016, after she ran from a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend.
What's next:
Authorities say the case remains an active investigation.