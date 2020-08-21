Skeletal remains found in northern Minnesota identified as missing camper

Investigators say skeletal remains found off the Sioux Hustler Trail in northern Minnesota in 2019 have been positively identified as a missing camper.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reports the remains were found after U.S. Border Patrol agents were called for a welfare check for 29-year-old Jordan Grider of Moriarty, New Mexico on April 5, 2019.

Deputies say Grider had been staying at a campsite off the trail in the Superior National Forest since October.

At the campsite, agents found a large amount of blood but, due to deep snow, were unable to find Grider.

On April 25, agents returned to the campsite and found skeletal remains. On Friday, more than a year after the remains were found, deputies announced the remains had been positively identified as belonging to Grider.

Despite the circumstances of his death, deputies say no foul play is suspected. However, the official cause of death remains unknown.