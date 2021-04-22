Proposed site concept revealed for new Bde Maka Ska pavilion

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is unveiling the proposed site concept for the new Bde Maka Ska pavilion to replace the one that burned down in 2019.

The preferred design comes after two concepts were published for public comment last month. According to the concept plans, the goal is to create a pavilion that is "inclusive to all while celebrating the diversity of lived experiences of this space."

The preferred concept features a seasonal food service area as well as a year-round indoor dining area. The site has much more seating than before, including 156 outdoor seats in a covered area with a solar-ready roof. Artwork can also be featured on the pavilion's pillars.

Along the waterfront will be a performance space, a gas fireplace, and steps and seating leading down to the lake.

The new site will include additional bicycle parking, a new drop-off and loading zone with ADA parking, an all-gender restroom and storage building. The plan also outlines areas to maintain indigenous plants.

The community can email their comments about the concept or signup to speak at a virtual public hearing on May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Directly following the public hearing, the Park Board commissioners on the Planning Committee will consider the pavilion concept. The cost estimate and proposed funding sources will be presented at this meeting.

If approved, the item would then go before the full board, most likely at the May 19 meeting.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year, with concessions opening in 2023.