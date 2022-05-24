Garden Guy: Simple landscaping ideas for a better backyard

Memorial Day is just ahead, marking the unofficial start to summer. And this time of year, Minnesotans love to spend time outside. FOX 9's Garden Guy Dale K has some simple tips for sprucing up your outdoor space.

Water and fire

Incorporate fire and water by adding a fire pit and a water garden to your backyard. Garden stores sell fire pit kits with a metal ring and landscaping blocks, making for an easy project. They also sell water garden starter kits so you can incorporate a calming water feature in your backyard design.

Pre-cast concrete patios

If your patio is in need of an upgrade, pre-cast patio slabs make putting in a new patio easy to install.

Adding pops of color

The easiest way to add pops of color to your yard is by getting some container gardens. Pots of flowers can add curb appeal to the front of your home, and spruce up your backyard as well.

Another way to add pops of color to your backyard is by incorporating tropical plants, such as hibiscus, mandevilla and jasmine. Many of these annuals will bloom all summer.

Greening up your lawn

Sometimes grass just won't grow. If you're looking to green up the grass-less spots in your yard, you can seed micro clover or plant Irish moss. Micro clover sits under your actual lawn and fills it in. Irish moss is great in areas where it's too shaded to successfully grow grass.

Spreading mulch under trees and other areas is another good option, and can add a little color to your yard.

Easy landscaping

If you're looking at doing some landscaping, there are starter pollinator gardens available to attract the bees and butterflies. And these perennials will come back year after year.