Should you swim in pools with your eyes open? Mayo expert says no

article

It’s the kind of question you might prefer not to think too hard about because you don't actually want to know the answer: Should you swim in a pool with your eyes open?

Mayo Clinic optometrist Dr. Muriel Schornack explains that while an "occasional glance" should be OK, in general, the answer is a definitive "‘No," because the chlorine in pools can temporarily damage your vision.

"Chlorine is a pretty powerful disinfectant and can, in fact, cause some damage to the outer layer cells that protect the cornea," says Schornack, according to a "Mayo Minute" blog post.

Anyone who has spent time in pools sans swimming goggles will likely be familiar with the resulting symptoms: redness, irritation, light sensitivity, blurred vision and discomfort or pain in the eyes.

While these symptoms are usually temporary, Dr. Schornack strongly recommends the use of goggles to protect your eyes, especially if you wear contact lenses.

"A lot of folks who are highly nearsighted or highly farsighted like to wear their contact lenses while they're swimming. And if chlorine soaks into those lenses, now you've got a reservoir of chlorine on the surface of the eye that's likely to do damage," she explains.