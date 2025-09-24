Charges filed after gunshots cause panic at U of M Rapson Hall event

The Brief A man is facing several charges after gunshots caused a crowd to flee for safety during a U of M event at Rapson Hall. The gunfire caused the event to end and Rapson Hall to be evacuated, which contained hundreds of people. No injuries were reported in the shooting.



Police arrested a man who they believe fired gunshots outside the University of Minnesota's(U of M) Rapson Hall during an event, causing hundreds of people to panic and flee the area.

Anas Mursal Mohamed, 18, is facing multiple charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, threats of violence and carrying a pistol in public without a permit.

Shots fired at Rapson Hall

Big picture view:

Officers from the U of M Police Department responded to reports of gunshots fired near Rapson Hall just before 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2025.

Police say there were "numerous people in a panic and running in all directions" when they arrived at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers say it was "extremely difficult" to contain the crime scene and speak to witnesses, but they were able to determine the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. Witnesses also told police the suspect fired a gun outside of Rapson Hall before running into the building, the complaint states.

Two spent 10mm bullet casings were found by police on the sidewalk in the area of the reported shooting.

No injuries were reported, but the gunfire ended the event and caused the evacuation of hundreds of people from Rapson Hall.

Gunfire caught on camera

Dig deeper:

The criminal complaint states investigators then saw surveillance camera footage that showed the suspect firing a gun two times with his arms outstretched and parallel to the ground.

Law enforcement also viewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect arriving at a campus parking ramp in a black 2025 Honda Accord that was registered to Anas Mohamed. That footage also showed Mohamed wearing a surgical mask when he traveled from his car to the area of Rapson Hall with four other men.

The five men, including Mohamed, "appeared to be looking around the area and trying to find someone," according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage showed that after the gunshots, Mohamed removed his grey hoodie and threw it away while walking to the East Bank light rail station platform. The complaint states police recovered that hoodie as well as a 10mm Glock handgun near where Mohamed was seen in the surveillance footage.

The next day, police say they arrested Mohamed during a traffic stop near the same campus parking ramp he arrived at on the day of the gunfire. They then recovered a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver's seat and clothing that matched the description of what the shooter wore at the time of the gunfire.