Shooting in Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis injures 2 men: Police

article

The Brief Two men were found shot inside a hallway of an apartment building in the Loring Park neighborhood Thursday night. Police say the men were outside when they heard gunfire, and ran inside after being shot. No arrests have been made.



Two men were injured after being shot in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday night.

Shooting on Nicollet Avenue

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Nicollet Avenue and 14th Street East.

At the scene, officers found two men inside a hallway of an apartment building suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound each, police said.

The men reported hearing gunfire outside, then ran inside the apartment building after being shot.

According to authorities, the men were transported to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital for treatment. Further details about their injuries were not released.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police are investigating.

So far, no arrests have been made.