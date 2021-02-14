Expand / Collapse search
Shooting leaves woman, juvenile injured in north Minneapolis

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Newton Avenue North in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a woman and a juvenile female were both shot Saturday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1700 block of Newton Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a juvenile female suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital.

The hospital notified police that another victim, a woman believed to be in her 20s, also arrived at the hospital. She is believed to be involved in the same incident.  

Police said both victims have cooperated with investigators. No one is in custody.