Shooting leaves 1 dead in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night that has left one person dead.
According to a police spokesperson, an adult male has died after the shooting along the 3300 block of 25th Avenue South in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood.
Investigators are currently going over the scene. Further details weren't immediately available, but an update is expected at some point overnight.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.
