Shooting leaves 1 dead in north Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis.

According to police, just before 1 a.m., officers were notified of a ShotSpotter activation on the 3900 block of Humboldt Avenue North. While officers were en route, multiple 911 calls came in reporting a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man outside suffering from an appartent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

The Minneapolis Police Department Homicide Unit has interviewed witnesses. There is no one in custody yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

