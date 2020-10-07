Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood

article

Police are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired in the area of Logan Avenue North and Lowry Avenue. Police also received several 911 calls reporting a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found two victims, both males, suffering from gunshot wounds. One was in grave condition and one had non-life-threatening injuries. Officers provided aid to the victims, but one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital.

Police believe that a dispute occurred between two groups of people and it escalated into a shooting. The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).