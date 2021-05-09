Shooting leaves 1 critically injured in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured and two other people wounded early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of West Broadway Avenue on a report of shots being fired.

Officers arrived and located a man inside a building, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, another man was dropped off at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and a woman arrived at a St. Louis Park hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Their injuries are believed to be connected to this shooting.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The case is still under investigation.