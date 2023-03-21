Shooting in Wright County leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and another is in custody following a shooting Monday afternoon.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said it received a call of a shooting around 12:06 p.m. Monday near the 300 block of Dura Drive in Howard Lake.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it located a car suspected to be connected to the shooting in the city of Waverly a short time later.

Police took a 23-year-old suspect into custody following a traffic stop. Additionally, police say a gun was recovered inside the suspect’s car.