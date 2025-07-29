Sheriff releases bodycam video of northern MN shootout with arson suspect

The Brief The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office released bodycam showing a shootout between deputies and a suspect on July 15. The suspect, Adam Wolf, reportedly set fire to two homes before being encountered by deputies. Wolf was killed in the exchange of gunfire with deputies.



The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video showing a shootout between deputies and a man suspected of setting two homes on fire.

Shooting in northern MN

The backstory:

On the morning of July 15, deputies responded to the report of a fire at a home off Heritage Road in Normanna Township. A neighbor reported that the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Adam Wolf, sprayed a family member with gasoline and set their home on fire.

Moments later, another neighbor called, saying Wolf was armed with a rifle and riding a lawnmower. Authorities said the man tried to start a second fire, but that was also later put out. Firefighters then left the area after hearing gunshots.

Later, deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Wolf was fatally shot during this exchange.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Wolf was accused of repeatingly harassing his neighbor in recent years. Wolf was convicted of violating a restraining order in 2023. As part of the conviction, he was ordered to pay for a fence the neighbor installed along her property.

Last October, Wolf was again accused of violating a restraining order related to the neighbor's case. He was scheduled to face trial just days before the shooting, but the case was delayed to the fall.

Body camera video released

What we know:

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of the incident, showing the tense moments as deputies encountered Wolf.

The video shows, from multiple angles, deputies moving down a rural road behind a sheriff's truck. At one point, they encounter a fire burning on the side of the road. Deputies call for a drone "to get eyes on this guy."

Moments later, Wolf emerges from a wooded area, yards away from deputies. Deputies shout at Wolf, telling him to show them his hands. Instead, shots are fired. Within seconds, Wolf collapses as deputies return fire.

What they're saying:

In a statement, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay wrote: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident, including our Deputies, 911 staff and all the Fire and Emergency personnel who responded, as well as the affected neighbors and family of Mr. Wolf. We hope the release of this footage provides some clarity as everyone involved attempts to understand this tragic incident."