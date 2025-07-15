Minnesota BCA investigating use-of-force incident in St. Louis County

The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it's on the scene of a use-of-force incident in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The investigation is in Normanna Township, but no other information is available. FOX 9 has a crew in the area, and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is expected to have an update Tuesday afternoon.



The latest

What we know:

The investigation is centered on a home in Normanna Township. Footage from Sky FOX 9 over the apparent scene shows a home that has been burned to the ground. No other details have been made available.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn’t immediately provide any additional information. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide a briefing on the incident Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 9 has a crew on the scene, and we’ll provide details as soon as they become available.