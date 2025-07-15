Minnesota BCA investigating use-of-force incident in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents and crime personnel are on the scene of a use-of-force incident in St. Louis County on Tuesday.
The latest
What we know:
The investigation is centered on a home in Normanna Township. Footage from Sky FOX 9 over the apparent scene shows a home that has been burned to the ground. No other details have been made available.
What we don't know:
Authorities didn’t immediately provide any additional information. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide a briefing on the incident Tuesday afternoon.
FOX 9 has a crew on the scene, and we’ll provide details as soon as they become available.
The Source: The Minnesota BCA posted information on social media.