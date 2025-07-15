Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota BCA investigating use-of-force incident in St. Louis County

Published  July 15, 2025 1:51pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
BCA on scene of St. Louis County officer-involved shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis County.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it's on the scene of a use-of-force incident in St. Louis County on Tuesday.
    • The investigation is in Normanna Township, but no other information is available.
    • FOX 9 has a crew in the area, and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is expected to have an update Tuesday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents and crime personnel are on the scene of a use-of-force incident in St. Louis County on Tuesday.

The latest

What we know:

The investigation is centered on a home in Normanna Township. Footage from Sky FOX 9 over the apparent scene shows a home that has been burned to the ground. No other details have been made available.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn’t immediately provide any additional information. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide a briefing on the incident Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 9 has a crew on the scene, and we’ll provide details as soon as they become available. 

The Source: The Minnesota BCA posted information on social media.

