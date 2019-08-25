Sheriff: Pickup driver fell asleep at wheel, hit school bus carrying 41 students

article

A driver was cited after authorities say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a school bus full of students Friday in southwestern Minnesota.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. on County Road 8 south of 240th Avenue in Friendship Township, located in Yellow Medicine County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup driven by a 41-year-old Echo man was traveling south on County Road 8 when it drifted in to the northbound lane. A school bus with 41 Lakeview School District students on board was traveling north on County Road 8 tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

The pickup truck struck the school bus on the driver’s side as the bus was partially off the road.

Both vehicles received major damage, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured.

The driver of the pickup told authorities he fell asleep while driving. The sheriff’s office does not believe he was impaired. He was cited for multiple traffic violations.

The crash remains under investigation.