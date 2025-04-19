BCA, West St. Paul police searching for missing woman being held against her will

article

Authorities are searching for a missing woman out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who they believe is being held against her will.

Search for Shalene Ball

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and West St. Paul police are assisting Sioux Falls police in searching for 35-year-old Shalene Ball.

Ball is believed to be endangered after authorities say they got information that she being held against her will.

She was reportedly recently seen in West St. Paul or South St. Paul.

What they're saying:

Ball is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 180 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say if you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, call 911.