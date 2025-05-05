Shakopee High School to become 2nd in Minnesota to perform Harry Potter play

The Brief The next chapter in the saga of one of the world's most iconic characters is coming to Minnesota. Shakopee High School is the second school in the state to get the chance to put on an officially sanctioned play about Harry Potter.



Students hope their spellbinding production will shine a spotlight on their drama department.

Making magic

What we know:

Lindley Johnson grew up reading about the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends.

But now she is taking center stage playing one of the sons of the world's most famous wizard.

"I am so excited and happy about this. This is such a big deal for our school, Such a high-end, influential sort of production that we have," said Johnson, a senior who plays Albus Potter.

‘It holds a special place in my heart’

The backstory:

Shakopee High School is putting on a production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child as its spring play.

The school is part of the second round of high schools that have received the rights to works of art, outside the original 29, which included Armstrong High School in Plymouth, about the next generation of students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, 19 years after the events of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.

"It's a really technically challenging show. And our program was really at a point where we were ready to try and tackle those challenges, said spring play director, Stacie LaMoore.

In all, about 70 students will be part of the production, half on stage and half behind the scenes.

Clark Heilman from the school's Engineering And Manufacturing Academy designed all the wands, along with some other props, that were 3D printed by a local company, while students from the Arts And Communications Academy created the house crests that will be sewn onto the students' robes.

"I am beyond astounded and excited to be a part of this. It's a really cool thing. We've gotten to do a lot of cool shows here, don't get me wrong, but this is a kind of next step up," said Heilman, a senior who also plays Draco Malfoy.

A privilege to share

What they're saying:

Johnson believes all their hard work will cast a spell on audiences and bring a little magic to the Harry Potter universe.

"I hope they have as much fun watching it as we have had fun creating it for them," said Johnson,

"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" will run from May 16 through May 18.

