Shakopee firefighters battle liquid glass spill at Anchor Glass Container

The Brief Firefighters responded to a liquid glass spill from three tanks at Anchor Glass Container shortly before 10 a.m. Crews from eight departments worked to cool structures and control fires inside the building. All fires were extinguished by 12:30 p.m., but efforts to cool hotspots continued. Six Anchor Glass employees and four firefighters were evaluated for injuries but no one required hospital treatment.



Firefighters worked for hours to battle a liquid glass spill at Anchor Glass Container in Shakopee, Minn. on Tuesday.

What we know

City officials say fire crews were called out shortly before 10 a.m. for the report of a tank spilling liquid glass. When crews arrived, they found three tanks leaking liquid glass.

Firefighters worked to cool structures "to minimize melting" and control fires ignited inside the building.

Crews from eight departments in Scott, Carver, and Hennepin counties responded along with Shakopee police and Allina EMS.

FOX 9 is told that all fires were extinguished by 12:30 p.m. but crews continued to work to cool hotspots.

Who was hurt?

Fire crews checked six Anchor Glass employees for injuries, but none needed to be transported to the hospital.

Three firefighters were also evaluated for heat exhaustion and a fourth for a minor scalding burn. None of the firefighters needed treatment at the hospital either.