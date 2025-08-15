Sexual assault suspect injured Minneapolis Park PD officer after grabbing gun: Charges

The Brief A 28-year-old man is accused of injuring a Minneapolis Park Police officer during an attempted arrest near Mueller Park on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault. Tazrick Tobias Nall was accused of inappropriately touching children at the park. During an attempted arrest and struggle, he grabbed an officer's gun, and it fired while still in the holster. The officer was identified as Daniel McShane.



A 28-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of assaulting a police officer and trying to grab the officer’s gun while it was still in its holster during an arrest on suspicion of sexual assault, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Tazrick Tobias Nall was charged Thursday with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and disarming a peace officer in connection with the incident.

Mueller Park sexual assault arrest

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis Park Police were called to Mueller Park on a report that an adult male suspect was inappropriately touching children. An officer responding located the suspect in a nearby alley and tried to stop the suspect, identified as Ball, who failed to comply.

The complaint states that while trying to take Nall into custody, he and the officer got into a physical struggle. They both ended up on the ground, and the officer used his Taser on Nall, but he was not deterred. Nall then allegedly started going for the officer’s gun, which was in his holster. Witnesses and another officer observed Nall getting his hand on the gun.

The complaint states that at some point during the struggle, Nall got his finger on the trigger, and the gun fired while it was still in the holster. The officer suffered minor injuries to his lower arm, while it took multiple officers to get Nall into custody.

The complaint states Nall spoke with officers afterward, and admitted to wrestling with the officer and regretted grabbing the gun. He told officers he was upset that he had been tased, and wanted to get control of the gun to fire a warning shot. He admitted he was trying to get the gun out of the holster to fire the gun.

Nall told other officers that the officer didn’t deserve a pistol, and that he was going to "f**k up his life." He then pointed in the air like he was firing a gun and said, "f**k you, f**k your job, lose your family."

Park police officer identified

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department identified the Park police officer as Daniel McShane. He’s been with the Park police for five years, and has more than three decades of law enforcement experience.

Officer McShane is on paid administrative leave.