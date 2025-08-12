Minneapolis park police officer injured after struggle with sexual assault suspect

The Brief Authorities say a Minneapolis park police officer was injured Tuesday after a struggle with a sexual assault suspect at Mueller Park. Officers were called on a report that an adult male suspect was inappropriately touching children. There was a struggle between the officer and the suspect during an attempted arrest, which resulted in the officer's gun being fired while it was still in its holster.



Authorities say a Minneapolis park police officer was injured on Tuesday after a struggle with a suspect wanted on suspicion of a sexual assault.

Suspect fights with police

What we know:

Minneapolis park police say they responded at 1:15 p.m. to Mueller Park on a report that a male suspect was inappropriately touching children. When the first officer arrived, he located the suspect in an alley behind the park in the 2400 block between Bryant and Colfax avenues.

While trying to take the suspect into custody, the suspect immediately fought the arrest, according to police.

Authorities say at some point the officer’s gun fired while it was still in its holster, likely in a struggle between the two.

Officer, suspect hospitalized

The backstory:

Authorities say the officer, who has been with the Minneapolis Park Police Department for about five years and has more than 30 years in law enforcement, was hospitalized with a minor injury to his lower arm. It’s not clear if that was related to the shot fired.

The suspect was not injured, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.